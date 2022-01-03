Harry Potter Fans Spot Huge Emma Watson Error In Reunion Special

Emma Watson during the Return To Hogwarts special Sky/HBO

Harry Potter fans across the globe have eagerly been tuning in to the 20th anniversary reunion over the weekend, but they also noticed there was something not quite right in the TV special.

Some eagle-eyed Potterheads have noticed that there was a huge error involving a supposed photo of Emma Watson as a child.

As Emma – who played Hermione Grainger in the film franchise – reunited with co-stars including Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint to reminisce about their time in the Wizarding World, a picture of very young ‘Emma’ wearing Minnie Mouse ears was shown.

However, the photo was in fact of Emma Roberts – best known for her roles in the likes of We’re The Millers, Scream Queens and American Horror Story.

Emma Roberts Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Some fans even found that Emma Roberts even posted the snap on her Instagram page back in February 2012.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

tears flowing down my face that is not emma watson that is emma roberts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/pYs0Tx43Bc — joey (@emmarobverts) January 1, 2022

#HarryPotter20thAnniversary posted this picture of Emma Watson but it’s actually Emma Roberts. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yQZysnrl36 — Gaby Castillo (@gcastillo13_) January 1, 2022

However, that wasn’t the only error in the reunion, as George Weasley actor Oliver Phelps also posted on Twitter that bosses had got him and his brother James mixed up and were given the wrong on-screen credits.

Posting a screengrab on Instagram, he wrote: “I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge.

“It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it #ReturnToHogwarts.”

A spokesperson for the Return To Hogwarts special told Metro the mistakes would be rectified.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” they said. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.”

During the reunion, Emma discussed how she contemplated quitting the Harry Potter series.

“I think I was scared,” she said. “I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point when you were like... ‘This is kind of forever now’.”

Emma went on: “The fame thing had finally hit home – in a big way. No one had to convince me to see it through. The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed and they all genuinely have each other’s backs. How great is that?”

The actor also discussed how she “fell in love” with co-star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, while on set.

Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts is still available to stream on NOW.