Harry Potter Reunion Special Fixes Emma Watson Gaffe After Fans Point Out Mix-Up

Harry Potter actors Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe HBO

The Harry Potter reunion special has now corrected an unfortunate error involving one of its leading cast members, Emma Watson.

Following the success of last year’s Friends special, a similar reunion involving the main cast of the Harry Potter films, Return To Hogwarts, debuted on New Year’s Day.

However, it didn’t take long for the one-off special to make headlines for all the wrong reasons when eagle-eyed Potterheads pointed out a glaring mistake.

As Emma discussed her childhood, a photo of a young girl sporting Minnie Mouse ears flashed up on screen, which – it later transpired – was actually a snap of American Horror Story star Emma Roberts, rather than the Hermione Granger actor.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

#HarryPotter20thAnniversary posted this picture of Emma Watson but it’s actually Emma Roberts. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yQZysnrl36 — Gaby Castillo (@gcastillo13_) January 1, 2022

While a spokesperson for Return To Hogwarts vowed that this mistake was to be rectified, it’s now been confirmed that a photo of the actual Emma Watson has now replaced that of her similarly-named fellow actor.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” they said in a statement (via the Los Angeles Times). “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now.”

But that’s not the only mistake that had to be corrected in a revised version of Return To Hogwarts.

Oliver Phelps – who played George Weasley in the magic franchise – revealed that he and his twin brother James Phelps had been mistaken for one another in the original cut of the special.

The updated version of Return To Hogwarts now sees Oliver and James’ names having been flipped.

Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts is still available to stream on NOW.

