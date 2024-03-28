Miriam Margolyes' Harry Potter Co-Star 'Didn't Like' Her Blunt Message For Films' Grown-Up Fans

Jessie Cave in 2021 Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

Former Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has admitted she doesn’t agree with Miriam Margolyes’ recent comments about the popular film series.

Jessie played Lavender Brown in the final three Harry Potter movies, while Miriam appeared in the series as Hogwarts professor Pomona Sprout.

Last month, the Bafta winner made an appearance on New Zealand’s 1News, during which she caused a stir for saying: “I worry about [grown-up] Harry Potter fans. They should be over that by now.

“You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children. But they get stuck in it.”

Miriam added that as part of her work on the website Cameo, she gets requests for video messages from fans having “Harry Potter-themed weddings”, commenting: “Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be? I can’t even think about it.”

Miriam Margolyes as Professor Sprout in the second Harry Potter film Warner Bros

Asked about Miriam’s remarks at Dream It Con over the weekend, Jessie admitted: “It’s such a shame that that happened.”

She continued: “You know how she is — she’s just a bit funny. And I think she didn’t mean for it to be taken like that, I hope.”

Jessie then added: “I really don’t like that she said that.”

Back in 2020, Miriam explained in a Cameo video message: “I’m not [a Harry Potter fan]. I’m not against it, I’m just not interested.

“I’ve never seen a film. I’ve never seen the books, I’ve never read them. I just pocket the money when it comes and I’m very grateful for it.”

More recently, she claimed during her cover interview with British Vogue: “For me Harry Potter wasn’t important. I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens.”