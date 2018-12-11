‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner Harry Redknapp has revealed he almost pulled out of the show completely, as his beloved wife Sandra had been suffering with sepsis. Harry was crowned King of the Jungle on Sunday night, but has now admitted he came close to not even appearing on the show, as his wife had been in hospital just weeks before he was due to enter.

James Gourley/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Harry and Sandra shortly after he was crowned King Of The Jungle

“She’s been ill with the sepsis and it’s knocked her for six,” he told The Sun. “It was only five weeks ago. “Sandra was in and out of hospital but she wanted to come over to Australia. I was worried about her coming, I didn’t know if it was going to be too much for her.” He continued: “Sepsis is such a dangerous thing, we were quite lucky. “The day before I came in, if she said she didn’t feel well or weren’t up for it — I wouldn’t have come, I’d have scrubbed it.”

James Gourley/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Jungle King Harry Redknapp leaves the jungle

Sandra’s surprise visit to Harry was one of our highlights of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’, but he also revealed during the interview that because he didn’t know what was happening when he was told he had to leave the main camp to see her, he began to fear the worst. Harry said: “ thought something had happened, I really did — I thought something wasn’t right and I was going to come out. When the girl called me in the Bush Telegraph office, I said, ‘Can I tell the others?’ and she says, ‘No you can’t’. “That’s why I got double choked when I saw her.”

Rex/Shutterstock Harry and Sandra in the jungle