Harry Styles’ Stalker Admits To Breaching Restraining Order

Harry Styles’ stalker has admitted breaching a restraining order after entering the former One Direction star’s house.

Pablo-Diana Orero Tarazaga, 29, was barred from going within 250m of the Watermelon Sugar singer after being found guilty of stalking in 2019.

The Grammy and Brit Award winner, who recently released number one album Harry’s House, was at his north London property when the Spanish national allegedly forced entry on 16 February.

Orero Tarazaga, who identifies as bigender, is said to have pushed a woman, who was working at the address, into a wall, before damaging a plant pot during a scuffle with a security guard.

The defendant appeared in the dock at north London’s Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, and entered a guilty plea to breaching a restraining order.

But Orero Tarazaga denied further charges of common assault, damaging property, a “plant pot belonging to Harry Styles” and using violence to secure entry to the premises.

“I declare myself guilty for breaching the restraining order and entering the house but not guilty to the assault,” said the defendant.

The court heard Orero Tarazaga is currently being held in hospital and a trial date has been set at the same court for 1 August.

Harry is currently in the middle of the European leg of his Love On Tour world jaunt, which included two nights at Wembley Stadium over the weekend.

The album follows his hit album As It Was, which topped the UK albums chart upon its release last month, receiving the thumbs up from both critics and fans.