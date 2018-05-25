Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to police in New York on Friday clutching two books that have ignited more speculation about how he views himself amidst the scandal that sparked a worldwide movement.

The former Hollywood mogul is in police custody after being charged with rape and a criminal sex act after alleged attacks on two women.

When he arrived at 1st Precinct in Manhattan in New York Weinstein was carrying non-fiction books: Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution by Todd S Purdum and Elia Kazan: A Biography by Richard Schickel.