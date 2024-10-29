Healthy Exercising Heart Rates Change Over Time ― Here's What's Normal By Age Group

MEHAU KULYK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images

You may already know that some changes to resting heart rates and even blood pressure are normal over time, though it’s important to stay within a healthy range for both if you can.

But if you’re into running or love the gym, you might not know that your maximum heart rate ― the most amount of beats per minute (BPM) your heart can reach when working out ― also changes.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) says, “During exercise, you should aim to stay within your target heart rate (THR) to increase your fitness safely.”

“Your THR is between 50% and 70% of your maximum heart rate and can be calculated,” they add.

50-70% is ideal for moderate to intense activity while 50-85% is reserved for intense exercise.

How does my max heart rate change over time?

“Your maximum heart rate is about 220 minus your age,” the BHF says, but you don’t want to go all-out when you’re hitting the treadmill.

According to the BHF, the ideal rates are as following during exercise:

1) Age 20 years

Target HR Zone (50-85%): 100-170 bpm

Age-predicted Maximum Heart Rate: 200 bpm

2) Age 30 years

Target HR Zone (50-85%): 95-162 bpm

Age-predicted Maximum Heart Rate: 190 bpm

3) Age 35 years

Target HR Zone (50-85%): 93-157 bpm

Age-predicted Maximum Heart Rate: 185 bpm

4) Age 40 years

Target HR Zone (50-85%): 90-153 bpm

Age-predicted Maximum Heart Rate: 180 bpm

5) Age 45 years

Target HR Zone (50-85%): 88-149 bpm

Age-predicted Maximum Heart Rate: 175 bpm

6) Age 50 years

Target HR Zone (50-85%): 85-145 bpm

Age-predicted Maximum Heart Rate: 170 bpm

7) Age 55 years

Target HR Zone (50-85%): 83-140 bpm

Age-predicted Maximum Heart Rate: 165 bpm

8) Age 60 years

Target HR Zone (50-85%): 80-136 bpm

Age-predicted Maximum Heart Rate: 160 bpm

9) Age 65 years

Target HR Zone (50-85%): 78-132 bpm

Age-predicted Maximum Heart Rate: 155 bpm

10) Age 70 years

Target HR Zone (50-85%): 75-128 bpm

Age-predicted Maximum Heart Rate: 150 bpm.

You can check your age more exactly using their online tool.

Are there exceptions?

“There are different things to take into consideration if you want to get more active, depending on whether you have heart a condition or are at risk from a heart condition,” the BHF says.

You can adjust their online calculator accordingly but if you’re worried about your heart health overall, speak to your doctor before taking on any new activity.