Heartstopper Creator Keeps The Behind-The-Scenes Pics Coming And We Can't Get Enough

Kit Connor and Joe Locke behind the scenes of Heartstopper season three Netflix

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has treated fans to yet more behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s third season as a thank you for their support.

In the days since, Heartstopper has been consistently hovering around the top of Netflix’s list of most-watched shows, prompting a response from Alice – who wrote the original Heartstopper books, as well as every episode of the TV adaptation – on Instagram.

“Cannot express how overjoyed and relieved I am that you’re loving season three of Heartstopper!!! Please accept some of these in-show photos, and some outtakes, as my humble thanks,” they wrote.

Alice went on to share pictures of Kit Connor and Joe Locke attempting to recreate iconic pictures from the original Heartstopper books, with varying levels of success:

Joe and Kit also shared their own behind-the-scenes pictures earlier in the week, including a closer look at the Heartstopper gang’s beach day as seen in episode one.

They also lifted the lid on what that was really like to film in an interview with HuffPost UK.

“We have a knack on this show of filming summer scenes when it’s not summer and having to pretend we’re all really warm when we’re actually freezing,” Joe shared, while Kit agreed that shooting episode one was a “very cold” experience, not helped by the groups of fans who gathered to watch them in action.