We Can't Get Enough Of Kit Connor And Joe Locke's Incredible Behind-The-Scenes Heartstopper Pics

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Heartstopper season three Samuel Dore/Netflix

Heartstopper stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke have taken fans behind the scenes of the new series.

In celebration of Heartstopper’s return, both Kit and Joe have shared a string of behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of season three.

Kit’s snaps include pictures from the gang’s day of the beach (which he and Joe made no secret of the fact was not exactly their favourite day on set), while the Agatha All Along star also lifted the lid on shooting some of the show’s most memorable moments:

In the lead-up to Heartstopper’s return, Joe remarked to HuffPost UK: “We have a knack on this show of filming summer scenes when it’s not summer and having to pretend we’re all really warm when we’re actually freezing.”

Kit agreed that shooting episode one was a “very cold” experience, not helped by the groups of fans who gathered to watch them in action.

“I don’t know how many people [were] sat on the beach just watching us, and I did feel a little bit like, ‘ah, OK, this is interesting’,” he revealed.

“But as soon as they called cut, I could throw [a top] on and it was fine. It could be worse.”

Kit added that he is “shirtless for a good portion of the season”, which required its fair share of upkeep for him.