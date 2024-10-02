Heartstopper Designer Teases 2 Cute Details To Look Out For In Season 3

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Heartstopper season 3 Samuel Dore/Netflix

Heartstopper fans the world over are now counting down the hours until they can dive into the teen drama’s long-awaited third series, which has already received a wave of praise for the unique way it handles more difficult and mature themes.

But the show’s production designer has revealed another big reason to look forward to the new batch of episodes.

Speaking ahead of season three’s release, designer Adam Dee teased that if fans watch closely, they might spot a few sartorial Easter eggs in the latest instalments of Heartstopper.

“If they’ve got a scene with an open wardrobe, [we’ll] sneak in some iconic pieces from previous series so the audience can spot them,” he told BBC News, during a conversation on the set of Nick’s bedroom.

“With Elle, she has a sewing station in her room, so we managed to add in some bits and pieces to her wardrobe that are made from two other items we’ve sewed together, or vintage scarves we’ve turned into tops.”

The cast of Heartstopper season 3 Samuel Dore/Netflix

A crew member added that this meticulousness is important to everyone behind the scenes of Heartstopper, as “the fans really notice everything, and have theories about even the tiniest of details”.

“You should see some of the TikToks they make,” they added.