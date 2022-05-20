Heartstopper Netflix

If, like pretty much the rest of the globe, you’ve completely fallen for the charms of Heartstopper, then we bring you the news you’ve all been waiting for.

Netflix has confirmed that the LGBTQ+ teen drama will be returning for not one, but two brand new series.

The show, which is based on author and illustrator Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, has retrained a 100% Critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes since the series debuted on the streaming service last month.

The drama has also been a huge global success, reaching the Netflix Top Ten list in 54 countries.

Author and illustrator Alice Oseman will return as writer and creator of the hit Netflix show. Netflix

It has not only become one of the streaming service’s most popular shows, but it’s made overnight stars out of its previously unknown cast, including the two leads, Kit Connor and the previously unknown Joe Locke.

Joe, who plays Charlie Spring, has already revealed what he wants to see in the second season.

“I’m excited for [Charlie and Nick],” Joe told British GQ. If we get another season (fingers crossed), I’m looking forward to seeing how they develop as a couple.”

He continued: “In the next graphic novel, Charlie struggles with his mental health and I’d love to explore that more.

“I think a lot of mental health and eating disorder shows tackle mental health in a way that is hard-hitting and really dark, but I’d love to come at these issues from a lighter place.”

Joe Locke had no prior acting experience before landing the role of Charlie Spring Netflix

Meanwhile, in another interview with Variety, Joe also shared his casting hopes for the next instalment of Heartstopper.

“Jennifer Coolidge should play my grandmother,” he said. “That would be so cool. I love her. She’s amazing.