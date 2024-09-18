Charlie and Nick's love is tested even more in Heartstopper season three Netflix

Heartstopper is well and truly veering into new territory in its upcoming third series.

On Monday evening, the first full-length trailer for the new batch of episodes debuted, ahead of the award-winning teen drama’s return to Netflix next month.

And while Heartstopper has previously been celebrated for its wholesome, feel-good approach, it looks like the show is about to explore more complicated and uncomfortable themes.

“Our friendship group is just all over the place,” Joe Locke’s character laments early on in the extended teaser, with season three set to dive deeper into Charlie’s eating disorder, Elle’s feelings of gender dysphoria as her relationship with Tao deepens and other characters’ exploration of their sexuality.

And speaking of – much has already been made in the press of Heartstopper’s first ever sex scenes appearing in season three, which the trailer alludes to in one intimate shot of Nick and Charlie towards the end of the clip.

There’s also a flash-forward to a scene fans of the original Heartstopper books have been waiting three years for, when Charlie tells Nick that he loves him for the first time while the latter is in the shower.

Watch the full trailer for yourself below:

Joe Locke told the Today show earlier this year: “Every season of our show, we grow up with the characters more and this season is definitely a bit raunchier.

“It’s still Heartstopper. But it’s also that we deal with some darker issues.”

Heartstopper season three will begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday 3 October.