Kit Connor Gets Candid About Filming Heartstopper's First Ever Sex Scenes

Kit Connor in July 2022 via Associated Press

Kit Connor has opened up about the work that went into shooting Heartstopper’s first ever sex scenes.

The British actor’s co-star Joe Locke already teased earlier this year that the next season of the Netflix teen drama would be “raunchier” than previous instalments, with Kit confirming to The Times that lead characters Nick and Charlie would take their relationship to the next level in the new episodes.

“We’ve been taking baby steps,” he said. “Season one, [an intimacy co-ordinator] would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands. And now we’re doing the sex scenes.”

Kit added: “We shot a lot of footage for them. Not much actually ended up in the show. But we shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!”

Last week, Joe claimed that the “second half of the season is about sex”, revealing: “[It was] almost like being in season one again with the first-ever kissing scene. Me and Kit are so comfortable with each other, but it’s still a vulnerable thing to do.”

The hit Netflix show has long been noted for its wholesomeness, of which Joe also remarked: “We always joke that if it was actually real, they’d be in the bathroom just … yeah.

“The mushy part became old hat. Me and Kit, we were doing kissing scenes every day. We were like, ‘Right, come here — let’s do it’.”