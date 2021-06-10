Cillian Murphy Says Filming Peaky Blinders Without Helen McCrory Was 'Desperately Sad'

Cillian Murphy has spoken about the “desperately sad” atmosphere on the set of the new series of Peaky Blinders, following the death of cast member Helen McCrory.

Production on the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders wrapped last month, just weeks after it was announced that Helen – who played Aunt Polly in the hit drama – had died aged 52.

Speaking to Today FM about filming without Helen, Cillian explained: “It’s desperately sad… for all of us and everyone that knew her and was close to her and all her fans.

“She was like the matriarch of Peaky Blinders, and I think my closest colleague on the show.”