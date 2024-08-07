These Are The Stars Being Put Through Their Paces In The Gladiators Celebrity Special

Gladiators returned for a brand new series earlier this year – and it's now getting a celebrity special BBC / James Stack / Hungry Bear Media Ltd

It’s time to be royally entertained, as four famous faces have been announced for a new Gladiators celebrity special.

The iconic 90s game show – which was rebooted with a brand new revival on the BBC in January of this year – will soon be putting celebs through their paces with the ultimate challenge of speed, strength and endurance.

The cast of Gladiators Nick Eagle / BBC / Hungry Bear

They’ll face up against the resident Gladiators before going head-to-head in the gruelling Eliminator challenge.

Louise Minchin Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“I can’t wait to be absolutely crushed by the Gladiators in front of my wife and children in spandex whilst I watch Joel Dommett and his six pack sprint past me on the travelator,” joked Rob in a press statement.

“This is going to be a catastrophic humiliation in front of the nation. I’ve got no idea why I agreed to this. Is it too late to pull out?”

Rob Beckett via Associated Press

Louise added that she was “so excited” to be on Gladiators, having watched the show for years and “always thought it looked like terrifying fun”.

Meanwhile, Joel admitted it’s “always been my dream to be on that travelator”, adding: “I’ve been illegally running up escalators backwards all my life in preparation and now it’s happening for real. Super excited to be up against all my favourite muscle-y people in leotards and have some fun!”

Joel Dommett via Associated Press

Ellie shared in her own statement: “Me being on Celeb Gladiators is the answer to the question ‘What’s the most elaborate thing you’d do to get your 5-year-old a foam finger?’.

“We all love the show in my house and I’m so excited to take part! I can’t wait to get chased by athletic goddesses and ask Viper about his childhood.”

Ellie Taylor via Associated Press

While the one-off celebrity special doesn’t have an air date on BBC One just yet, it’s being filmed at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on 7 August, 2024.

The first series of the reboot, hosted by Bradley Walsh and son Barney, introduced 16 new Gladiators as millions of viewers tuned back in to witness the brand new cast of superhumans in all their glory.