Here's How Donald Trump Could Make A Post-Brexit Trade Deal Even Harder For The UK

Experts fear Donald Trump could make a post-Brexit trade deal difficult for the UK, after the US government released a new report on foreign trade barriers.

The document - 47 pages of which are dedicated to alleged issues with the EU - could offer a snapshot of the terms Theresa May could be expected to agree to if she wants to strike a deal with the president post-March 2019.

It sets out the US’s desire for the EU to accept American-produced meat treated with growth hormones and raises concerns about the burden of additional food labeling, animal welfare standards and restrictions on cosmetics and pesticides - meaning the UK could be asked to lower its own standards to satisfy the requirements of the Trump administration.

Environmental campaigners Greenpeace, who have analysed the 500-page report, said those concerned about the potential impact of Brexit should take note of its detail.

Chief policy adviser Dr Doug Parr told HuffPost UK: ”This is the Donald Trump administration’s hit list of all the chemical, animal welfare and food safety standards they will try to weaken as part of a trade deal with the UK.

“Some of these rules cover basic things we all take for granted - like setting a high bar to prove a chemical is safe, banning growth hormones in beef, or allowing food labels that warn consumers about high salt or sugar content.