Here’s How Facebook Plans To Stop Children Using Its Site

Facebook’s hands-off approach to its age policy is being drastically overhauled after a report by Channel 4 revealed internal practices that were supposedly letting children under the age of 13 use the social network.

In the past, underage users would only be removed from the site if another person flagged them as being potentially under the age of 13.

Now though, Facebook has said that it will start actively enforcing its age policy.

Going forward the site’s content reviewers will not just look for manual reports of underage users but will also actively examine all the flagged comment for someone who might be underage.