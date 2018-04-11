Mark Zuckerberg Says His Personal Data Was Included In Cambridge Analytica Breach

Mark Zuckerberg has told US senators that his own personal data was sold as part of the data scandal involving third-party apps.
Answering a question by Representative Anna Eshoo, who was reading questions from her constituents in Silicon Valley, Zuckerberg was asked whether he was one of the 87 million people whose data was handed to Cambridge Analytica.
“Was your data included in the data sold to the malicious third parties…your personal data?” Eshoo asked.
Zuckerberg replied: “Yes”.
Speaking on the second day of two congressional hearings, it is not yet clear if the 33-year-old was referring to the “thisisyourdigitallife” quiz that was involved in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, or some other third-party breach which has yet to be disclosed to the wider public.
Facebook started notifying the 87 million people affected by the data breach this week, with the vast majority expected to be located in the US – and around a million in the UK.
The data breach itself occurred in 2013 when the Cambridge academic Aleksandr Kogan created a personality quiz which users were then paid to take part in.
At the time Facebook’s data sharing rules meant that they could have access to not only the 270,000 people who took part, but also all of their friends data as well, meaning up to 87 million people’s data may have been shared.
Zuckerberg has spent the last two days in Washington D.C. where he has been giving evidence to both Houses of Congress.
The hearings were organised in the wake of not only the Cambridge Analytica scandal but also the revelation that Russian actors used Facebook to try and interfere with the 2016 US Presidential election.
While Tuesday’s hearing was criticised for not placing Zuckerberg under enough pressure, he has experienced considerably more scrutiny during his hearing with the House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce.