Mark Zuckerberg Says His Personal Data Was Included In Cambridge Analytica Breach

Mark Zuckerberg has told US senators that his own personal data was sold as part of the data scandal involving third-party apps.

Answering a question by Representative Anna Eshoo, who was reading questions from her constituents in Silicon Valley, Zuckerberg was asked whether he was one of the 87 million people whose data was handed to Cambridge Analytica.

“Was your data included in the data sold to the malicious third parties…your personal data?” Eshoo asked.

Zuckerberg replied: “Yes”.

Speaking on the second day of two congressional hearings, it is not yet clear if the 33-year-old was referring to the “thisisyourdigitallife” quiz that was involved in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, or some other third-party breach which has yet to be disclosed to the wider public.