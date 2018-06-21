How To Make Your Garden Toad And Frog-Friendly

Frog and toad sightings have fallen since 2014, with a lack of garden ponds believed to be a big factor in the declining numbers.

The study focussed on Scotland in particular, frog and toad numbers had been declining in the rest of the UK and in other countries, too, according to the RSPB who released the findings.

“There are lots of simple things we can all do in our outdoor spaces to make them perfect for wildlife,” said Daniel Hayhow, RSPB conservation scientist.

The RSPB is urging those who can to consider building ponds, but for those who don’t have the space to do so – here’s how you can make your garden or outside space more welcoming to our amphibian friends.

Make a muddy frog cave.