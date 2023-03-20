Janina Steinmetz via Getty Images Couple drinking espressos and eating dessert at cafe

Drinking is a big part of dating culture. Most dates take place at bars or pubs because they’re the perfect place to meet and speak to someone. Additionally, you might be able to calm your first-date nerves with a drink or two – but the price of those drinks can rack up!

Brits spend almost £500 (£454) on first dates per year, according to credit card brand Aqua. This figure could be cut massively if you let go of the booze on your next dates. So much so, that 17% of those surveyed said they’re going to opt for cheaper coffee or lunch dates and 23% of British singles plan to stop dating completely!

When asked how much Brits believe should be spent on a first date, Aqua found that the average expected cost of a first date sits at £37.85.

However, it turns out that men have much higher expectations than women when it comes to first-date spending. The average response from men came in at £43.24, whereas the average response for women came in at £32.26, which is almost an £11 difference per date.

It appears that men are still quite traditional as only 15% of men believe the cost of a first date should be split equally. However, nearly 40% of women believe that the bill for a first date should be split equally.

But bills being at an all-time high, everyone is looking for ways to spend less money including dates.

Aqua has shared tips that will help singletons navigate their love life without worrying too much about their finances.

Have a movie night at home

This is probably one to do when you feel comfortable with the person you’re dating. So when you feel ready to welcome that special someone into your home, why not host your own movie night? With a few DVDs or a streaming subscription, you can recreate the magic of the cinema from the comfort of your own home without spending a load of money at the cinema.

Visit a free museum or gallery

Attending a free exhibition together is another great option as the only cost you need to cover is transport to and from the museum or gallery. The British Museum, The Tate Modern, and the National Gallery are a few London-based attractions offering free admission, but you’ll be able to find something to do wherever you’re based.

Find a local event to attend

There are plenty of free events like food markets, street fairs, or open mic nights advertised in local papers and on social media. More often than not, they’re free to attend and they provide a casual environment for you to get to know each other.

Go for a walk

With lighter evenings and longer days, it is now more pleasant to walk around outside – why not grab a coffee with your companion, go for a lovely woodland walk and enjoy the sunset? Better yet, make your coffee at home ‘to-go’ for a real budget-friendly date.