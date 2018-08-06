One Twitter user Jane Wong has already managed to gain access and has tweeted what the process of setting up a profile looks like.

First unveiled in May at the F8 developer conference, Facebook’s Tinder -rival is will run within the Facebook app but remains completely separate from your main profile.

Facebook is internally testing Facebook Dating. I can't go past the signup screen because they are not activating all non-employee Dating profiles because, well, it's "pre-launch" ;) pic.twitter.com/VQFHUJIkuX

As you can see from the tweet above, it looks as though you’ll have a pretty comprehensive range of choices regarding who you are and the type of people you’re interested in meeting on the app.

Once you’ve made your choices you’ll be presented with a profile that’s not that dissimilar from its rivals.

We also know that the service will be completely free and it uses your Facebook profile and friends list to help show off who you are and recommend possible matches to you.

By knowing your friends list, Facebook says it will make sure that it only recommends people who aren’t your friends (avoiding any awkwardness) and unless you directly tell people, Facebook won’t show any indication that you’re using its dating service.