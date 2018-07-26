Here's What You Can Do If Virgin TV Axes Your Favourite Channels

If you’re one of Virgin Media’s four million customers, the chances are you’re not feeling particularly chipper about your contract this week.

That’s because the media company is reportedly in dispute with ITV, which has threatened to pull its channels from the service as early as this weekend.

ITV declined to comment on the rumours while Virgin said it continued to have “constructive discussions” with the broadcaster. “All ITV channels remain live on Virgin TV and we have no intention of removing them,” a Virgin spokesperson said.

But if ITV were to disappear from Virgin it would mean no more Love Island.