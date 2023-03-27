PSA: Use Diluted Rosemary Oil On Your Hair. You'll Thank Us Later

Polina Lebed / 500px via Getty Images

Everyone loves finding that one hair product that they swear by. It’s the one you’ll recommend to all your friends and the item you’ll repurchase time and time again. Now, several women on the clock app think they’ve found that one product: rosemary oil.

If you haven’t seen rosemary oil on your ‘for you page,’ you might be living under a rock. It’s been the new hair craze for several months with hundreds of women claiming it’s completely restored and refreshed their hair.

Don’t just take our word for it: #rosemaryoil has racked up more than 204.9 million views on TikTok and it’s seen a massive 156% increase in Google searches for the product over the last 6 months.

Hair and beauty expert, Landys Chemist , has provided some useful tips on how you too can use rosemary oil for hair growth, as well as mistakes you should be aware of to avoid damaging your hair.

Rosemary oil for hair growth

Rosemary is a healing herb that has been used for centuries, from cooking and cleaning to beauty and health, it’s most commonly found in an essential oil form.

Rosemary oil is known to help promote healthy hair growth and prevents breakage by coating the hair with fortifying oils. Packed with helpful healing properties such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, the oil can work to increase the blood flow to hair follicles, which increases the delivery of oxygen and nutrients promoting new hair growth, repairing your hair from the root.

Who can use rosemary oil

Anyone can use rosemary oil on their hair, and it’s especially helpful for those experiencing struggles with dandruff, hair shedding, thinning, breakage, or loss. The oil can be used on all hair types because the benefits target the hair follicle, not the hair strand, and is also safe to use on colour-treated hair.

How do I use rosemary oil?

Like most beauty products, it’s important to ensure you are opting for organic products, that aren’t packed with artificial extras, and carrying out a patch test before using the oil to make sure to avoid any skin irritation.

