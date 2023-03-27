PSA: Use Diluted Rosemary Oil On Your Hair. You'll Thank Us Later

Everyone loves finding that one hair product that they swear by. It’s the one you’ll recommend to all your friends and the item you’ll repurchase time and time again. Now, several women on the clock app think they’ve found that one product: rosemary oil.
If you haven’t seen rosemary oil on your ‘for you page,’ you might be living under a rock. It’s been the new hair craze for several months with hundreds of women claiming it’s completely restored and refreshed their hair.
Don’t just take our word for it: #rosemaryoil has racked up more than 204.9 million views on TikTok and it’s seen a massive 156% increase in Google searches for the product over the last 6 months.
Rosemary oil for hair growth
Rosemary is a healing herb that has been used for centuries, from cooking and cleaning to beauty and health, it’s most commonly found in an essential oil form.
Rosemary oil is known to help promote healthy hair growth and prevents breakage by coating the hair with fortifying oils. Packed with helpful healing properties such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, the oil can work to increase the blood flow to hair follicles, which increases the delivery of oxygen and nutrients promoting new hair growth, repairing your hair from the root.
Who can use rosemary oil
Anyone can use rosemary oil on their hair, and it’s especially helpful for those experiencing struggles with dandruff, hair shedding, thinning, breakage, or loss. The oil can be used on all hair types because the benefits target the hair follicle, not the hair strand, and is also safe to use on colour-treated hair.
How do I use rosemary oil?
Like most beauty products, it’s important to ensure you are opting for organic products, that aren’t packed with artificial extras, and carrying out a patch test before using the oil to make sure to avoid any skin irritation.
Dilute your rosemary oil with a carrier oil first before putting it on your scalp. This is one huge mistake that many beauty fans have been making! Because essential oils can irritate the skin when used on their own, when it’s not diluted they can have the opposite effect on your hair, causing hair to fall out.
Rosemary oil can be used in a variety of ways depending on your hair’s needs. A popular method is to use rosemary oil as a hair treatment (before you wash your hair). Once you have mixed a few drops of rosemary oil with your chosen carrier oil, apply it to your scalp and hair. Gently massage your scalp (you can use a dedicated brush for this) to help stimulate and improve blood circulation. Leave the oil on your hair for a couple of hours, or even overnight, and wash it out with your regular shampoo and conditioner. You can use this treatment as many times as you like, but it is generally recommended to use it 1-2 times a week to see optimal results.
- If hair oiling is not your thing, then there is the option of adding rosemary oil to your everyday shampoo or conditioner. Simply around 10 drops of rosemary oil to your shampoo, and wash your hair as normal, but ensure you are thoroughly washing the product out to prevent build-up!