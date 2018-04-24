PA The JustLife Foundation estimates around 51,500 households were living in temporary accommodation in England in 2015/16, while the Government’s estimate was 5,870.

The problem of families put in precarious, temporary accommodation when they are at risk of sleeping rough could be nearly ten times worse than the Government says, a new report has revealed. The charity JustLife Foundation has warned of a trend of “hidden homelessness” as it estimates around 51,500 households were living in B&Bs in England in 2015/16. The Government says the total was just 5,870. JustLife said the Government’s figures only recorded people living in “official” homeless accommodation. It asked the 326 English councils for the number of households claiming housing benefits while living in B&Bs. It found, from the councils that responded, more 20,000 households living in B&Bs. Analysing other data sources to fill in gaps, JustLife estimates that the actual number without a permanent home could be 51,500. “The reality on the ground is not reflected in the widely accepted figures,” the report says. “Real homelessness is actually ten times worse than conventional figures suggest.”

In its report published on Tuesday, JustLife said the Government should acknowledge everyone living in “temporary unsupported accommodation” is homeless and create Temporary Accommodation Boards to help them. Councils have a duty to rehouse anyone who presents themselves of being at risk of losing their home within a certain period. They are often temporarily housed in accommodation such as B&Bs and hostels with a licence that gives them permission to live there, rather than a tenancy agreement that gives a legal right to do so. The JustLife report notes they live “with the possibility of eviction at any moment”. It has been reported that much of this accommodation is dangerous and lacks amenities as basic as locked doors or bathrooms. In a report last year, the Social Care Ombudsman said it “continues to see too many cases where councils are acting unlawfully by placing homeless households in bed and breakfast accommodation for lengthy periods of time”. In the JustLife report, one man said he was “totally depressed” after living in a B&B for 18 months that had no working locks on any of the doors and bare wires hanging from the ceiling of his room. He said: “One night while I was there, someone was shouting outside the house at someone else who lived there who owed them money. The person outside kicked the front door in. “The police came and tried to call the landlord to tell him to fix the front door for our safety, but the landlord didn’t pick up or phone back. “My mate and I had to find a hammer and nails and try to fix it to make it safe again.”

wjarek via Getty Images