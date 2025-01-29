Hugh Grant And Renée Zellweger's Reunion Is Nostalgic Bridget Jones Bliss

Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger in first Bridget Jones movie Miramax Films (United States) Mars Distribution (France) United International Pictures (international)

Bridget Jones fans, who suffered a Hugh-Grant-free third movie, will be glad to see the Daniel Cleaver actor rightfully reunited with Renée Zellweger for the premiere of the fourth movie in the beloved franchise.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will hit cinemas on 14 February (Valentine’s Day) this year, almost a decade and a half after the first movie’s 2001 release.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the iconic pair appeared on the red carpet of the newest instalment’s premiere.

Hugh Grant, left, and Renee Zellweger pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening for the film 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' via Associated Press

The Paris appearance may have been a little familiar to diehard Bridget Jones fans.

Hugh’s half-opened shirt (no tie, naturally) under a black jacket is reminiscent of his very first Bridget Jones premiere appearance, while Renée Zellweger’s one-shoulder Saint Laurent dress could well have been an homage to her also-black, also-peekaboo 2001 movie gown.

Colin Firth, Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant at 2001's Bridget Jones Premiere Justin Goff via Getty Images

Advertisement

The 2025 movie will see Bridget navigate “life as a widow and single mom with the help of her family, friends, and former lover Daniel,” an official synopsis says.

“Back to work and on the apps, she’s pursued by a younger man and maybe – just maybe – her son’s science teacher.”

Hugh Grant previously shared on The Graham Norton Show that the newest movie is “very, very sad,” but added it’s also “good and moving”.

Advertisement

He continued to share that despite there being “no obvious role” for his character, he was “crammed in” to the movie regardless.