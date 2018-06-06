Tory Women Targeted For More Sexist Tweets Than Labour Counterparts

High-profile Tory women were targeted for more sexist abuse on Twitter than their Labour counterparts, a new study has found.

Research by Sunderland University found 93% of the misogynistic tweets sent to frontbench female politicians during the 2017 general election were directed at Conservatives - mainly the Prime Minister.

Of the total 775 tweets captured - which were flagged for key words such as “slag”, “whore”, “witch” and “dyke” - 719 were sent to Tories, 56 to Labour candidates (7%) and none to Lib Dems.

Theresa May, the UK’s most prominent political figure, received the vast majority, followed by Labour’s Diane Abbott and the former Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

The largest spike in abuse came around 1pm on June 9, when Theresa May made her victory speech on the steps on 10 Downing Street, and confirmed her intention to strike a deal for government with the DUP. The PM received an abusive tweet every 1.2 minutes.

Among the tweets were comments such as “hope your husband dies of cancer”, “hope you snuff it you c*nt” and “fuck off die u b*tch”.