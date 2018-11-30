The number of excess winter deaths in 2017 to 2018 was the highest recorded since winter 1975 to 1976, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

There were an estimated 50,100 deaths above expected levels in England and Wales, the statistics agency announced on Friday.

Just one day during the last winter period – 25 March– did not record deaths higher than the five-year average, the ONS added.

Statisticians blamed the strength of flu last year, combined with lower effectiveness of the flu jab.

Nick Stripe, of the ONS, said: “The number of excess winter deaths in England and Wales in 2017 to 2018 was the highest recorded since the winter of 1975 to 1976.”