Life
shopping

Sound The Bargain Alarm! These 41 Amazon Buys Come Highly Rated And Are All Less Than £5

Featuring tonnes of bargains from home hacks to jewellery and beauty buys.

 and  

Shopping Writer

These little buys won't break the bank but come highly recommended
Buzzfeed / Amazon / HuffPost
These little buys won't break the bank but come highly recommended

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

The idea of actually being able to pick up a selection of quality buys for under a fiver might seem more like a pipe dream than reality, but the good news is that isn’t actually the case. Be smart about what you’re buying (and read the reviews of course) and you can pick up some total bargains.

Whether you’re looking for a little pick-me-up to treat yourself with, are in need of a cheap gift, or simply fancy doing a little low cost shopping, there are some great budget-friendly buys (that aren’t just ‘cheap tat’) to choose from.

We’ve rounded up 41 Amazon buys that cost less than five pounds a pop and come highly rated, so you know that you’re not wasting your money.

1
Amazon
These orange peelers
And this set of orange peelers costs less than a quid! Rating: 4.2-star average rating from 1,033 reviews.
£0.99 for two at Amazon
2
Amazon
This four-pack of finger guards
Clumsy people might just want to snap up this four-pack of finger guards for using whilst chopping. Rating: 4-star average rating from 24 reviews.
£4.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This cute egg boiling spoon
This egg boiling spoon allows you to lower and lift your eggs out of hot water safely. Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 78 reviews.
£4.79 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This handy jar opener
And this universal jar opener is super handy too! Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 242 reviews.
£4.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
This set of cheese slicers
Rating: 4.8-star average rating from 29 reviews. Cheese lovers, this two-pack of cheese slicers boast an incredibly high rating.
£4.59 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This over-cabinet waste bin
Rating: 4.1-star average rating from 101 reviews. Keep your kitchen tidy as you go thanks to this over-cabinet waste bin that's ideal for holding peelings.
£3.76 at Amazon
7
Amazon
These space-saving hangers
Give yourself some more wardrobe space thanks to these space-saving hangers. Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 134 reviews.
£3.29 for two at Amazon
8
Amazon
This handy sink sponge holder
Rating: 4.2-star average rating from 2,250 reviews. This sink sponge holder is here to keep your kitchen organised
£4.34 at Amazon
9
Amazon
These flexi chopping boards
I did a double take when I saw the affordable price tag on this set of super cheap flexible chopping boards. Rating: 4-star average rating from 104 reviews.
£3.73 at Amazon
10
Amazon
This bathroom storage box
Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 846 reviews. And in useful buys, this bathroom storage box will help to keep clutter at bay.
£4.42 at Amazon
11
Amazon
This toothbrush and razor holder
Rating: 4.2-star average rating from 1,644 reviews. This lil' toothbrush and razor holder is super handy and costs just over £2.
£2.16 at Amazon
12
Amazon
This cute paw print necklace
Rating: 4-star average rating from 560 reviews. This gorgeous paw print necklace is a must-have for pet owners.
£2.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
This six-piece wellness kit
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 83 reviews. I was shocked to see the price tag on this EcoTools six-piece wellness kit was just over £4! It contains a body roller, body brush, a cleansing brush, and more.
£4.15 at Amazon
14
Amazon
This Burt's Bees lip balm duo
Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 11,297 reviews. This two-pack of Burt's Bees lip balms is a total steal and has been rated thousands of times.
£3.31 at Amazon
15
Amazon
This self-heating eye mask
Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 437 reviews. Amazon customers rate this self-heating eye mask that's just over £4.
£4.65 at Amazon
16
Amazon
This clay mask kit
Speaking of masks, this clay mask kit contains three different masks to try out. Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 20,361 reviews.
Price: £4.85 for three 10ml.
£4.85 for three at Amazon
17
Amazon
This Yankee Candle wine glass charm
This Yankee Candle wine glass charm is adorable. You can buy separate scents to get your car smelling fresh. Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 455 reviews.
£3.99 (was £4.99) at Amazon
18
Amazon
This pair of pillowcases
Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 85 reviews. Upgrade your sleeping situation thanks to this pair of pillowcases that Amazon customers love.
£4.51 at Amazon
19
Amazon
This Lindt Santa sleigh
Chocolate lovers, this Lindt Santa sleigh would be a great gift (or treat for yourself!). Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 225 reviews.
£4.45 at Amazon
20
Amazon
This set of teaspoons
Speaking of festive bargains, this set of little teaspoons is a total steal. Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 75 reviews.
£4.99 for eight at Amazon
21
Amazon
These cute kitty spoons
Or if you know a cat lover, then these lil' kitty ones are also super cute. Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 461 reviews.
£4.23 for four at Amazon
22
Amazon
This honey dipper
Make your festive cheese and charcuterie boards stand out with this lil' honey dipper. Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 1,855 reviews.
£1 at Amazon
23
Amazon
This slate Meze set
Speaking of serving snacks, this slate Meze set has an affordable price tag. Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 360 reviews.
£4.40 at Amazon
24
Amazon
This Monin chocolate syrup
Add a splash of this Monin chocolate syrup to your drink of choice.
£3.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
This travel makeup brush set
This travel makeup brush set contains five pieces for less than a fiver. Rating: 4-star average rating from 18 reviews.
£4.98 at Amazon
26
Amazon
This Dove gift set
Christmas shoppers, this Dove gift set contains a gradual self-tan and a double-sided mitt. Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 41 reviews.
£4.31 at Amazon
27
Amazon
This Vaseline gift set
Meanwhile, if you know someone who's constantly applying Vaseline, then this gift set is a total bargain. Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 1,192 reviews.
£4 at Amazon
28
Amazon
This set of doughnut bath bombs
If you love a night in now that winter's coming, then might I suggest nabbing this set of two large doughnut bath bombs. Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 150 reviews.
£4.99 at Amazon
29
Amazon
These love-heart bath bombs
Or these heart-shaped ones also exist! Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 183 reviews.
£4.99 at Amazon
30
Amazon
This spiced winter tea
Tea fans, how about a cup of this spiced winter red tea? Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 660 reviews..
£3 at Amazon
31
Amazon
This festive-themed bubble bath
I can't get over how cute this Christmas pudding bath and shower bubble bath is. Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 1,747 reviews.
£4.66 at Amazon
32
Amazon
This heart-shaped frame
PSA: This adorable photo frame costs less than a fiver. Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 327 reviews.
£4.99 at Amazon
33
Amazon
This cute friends frame
Speaking of frames, I adore the sentimental message on this 'friends' one. Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 745 reviews.
£4.11 at Amazon
34
Amazon
These mini scented candles
I love the chic black and gold packaging on this small 'amber noir' scented candle. Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 739 reviews.
£2.66 at Amazon
35
Amazon
These pretty scrunchies
How cute are these scrunchies for pairing with autumn outfits? Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 163 reviews.
£3.99 for six at Amazon
36
Amazon
These one-size-fits-all slipper socks
These slipper socks have been rated tons of times. Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 181 reviews.
£4.99 at Amazon
37
Amazon
These pan steam vents
Speaking of kitchen buys, these pan steam vents might just become your new cooking BFFs. Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 783 reviews.
£4.99 at Amazon
38
Faber & Faber
This new read from Sally Rooney
Treat yourself to a new read in Sally Rooney's Conversations with Friends. Rating: 4.2-star average rating from 18,128 reviews.
£4.50 at Amazon
39
Amazon
These red velvet-flavoured cookies
Grab these 'I love you' red velvet-flavoured cookies for someone special and come in a range of designs. Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 129 reviews.
£4.99 at Amazon
40
Amazon
This travel notebook
This little 'my travels' notebook would be great for jotting down ideas if you're planning a getaway anytime soon. Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 203 reviews.
£4.99 at Amazon
41
Amazon
This flavoured instant coffee
I've got my eye on this caramel-flavoured instant coffee. Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 1,124 reviews.
£1.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction