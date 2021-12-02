Hillary Clinton Indirectly Drags Trump And His Bad Breath On Twitter

Whoever could Clinton mean? LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton is not not saying that a very carnivorous character in her political thriller “State of Terror” is based on a very recent former president.

Canadian journalist Elizabeth Renzetti tweeted a rave review of Clinton’s book – which was co-written by mystery writer Louise Penny – on Tuesday. In her tweet, she zeroed in on the character of President Eric Dunn, who Renzetti described as “a hulking moron whose breath smells of meat.”

Clinton took the opportunity to not-so-subtly remind everyone – yet again – that her highly specific characterisation of President Dunn was merely fiction.

Could have been based on anyone.... https://t.co/bxYrbg1m26 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 1, 2021

We don’t know about you, but we certainly don’t view that as a burned hamburger.

Sure, an excerpt from Clinton and Penny’s novel published by NPR does explicitly say that President Dunn’s breath “smelled of meat” – and if his actions as president caused a disaster “it will be dumped at your big gold door.”

But that couldn’t possibly be former President Donald Trump.

No way.

Although, the man did famously love his Big Macs.

Trump speaks in front of fast food – including Big Macs – provided for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers. Joshua Roberts via Reuters

And gold.