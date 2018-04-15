Friends and relatives of a burglar stabbed to death during a botched raid on a pensioner’s home have laid tributes close to the scene to mark the dead man’s 38th birthday.

Around 20 women from the travelling community arrived at South Park Crescent in Hither Green to lay flowers near the spot where Henry Vincent, 37, fell after being fatally injured in the home of 78-year-old Richard Osborn-Brooks.

Osborn-Brooks was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Vincent on April 4 but was later told he would face no further action.

Since the incident, Vincent’s friends and family have sparked outrage among locals in the usually quiet south London neighbourhood by laying flowers and cards opposite the still boarded-up home of Osborn-Brooks and his wife Maureen.

The tributes have repeatedly been torn down by neighbours and well-wishers angry that the career criminal is being remembered in such a way, only to spring up again within days.