Tributes To Stabbed Hither Green 'Burglar' Henry Vincent Torn Down

Burst balloons, soiled cards and discarded flowers lined the pavement of South Park Crescent in Hither Green on Tuesday after tributes to an intruder killed during a botched raid were torn down.

The memorial appeared opposite the home of Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, a pensioner who is alleged to have killed intruder Henry Vincent while defending his home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Osborn-Brooks was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and further arrested on suspicion of murder, before being bailed.

Family and friends of Vincent, 37, had erected a shrine opposite the pensioner’s home on Monday – but within hours it had been torn down.

One neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous and said local residents are wary of speaking to the press, said: “The tributes are very insensitive. Those men targeted some of the most vulnerable people in our street. Now for people to come and show flowers, they’re essentially saying he was a good man. It’s not the right place.

“They should do it at a funeral, or in their own home. And such a big display rather seems like it’s arranged to intimidate the people who live here.”

Danny Slater, 44, said the pensioner should never have been arrested. “He was protecting his property and I don’t know about you but I’d use any force necessary. So the man died, he died. That’s his hard luck.”

However others expressed sympathy for Vincent. A resident who asked to remain anonymous, said: “it’s a little bit in your face to leave flowers there. I understand why they want to pay tribute – but this is not the place.”