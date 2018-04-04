Pensioner Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder After Intruder Dies During Suspected Burglary

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of murder after fatally wounding an intruder during a suspected burglary at his home.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary in progress at around 12.45am on Wednesday after two men entered a house in South Park Crescent in Hither Green, south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

One suspect, armed with a screwdriver, forced the 78-year-old home-owner into his kitchen when he discovered them, while his accomplice went upstairs, the force said.

Detectives believe a struggle ensued between “one of the males and the home-owner” and the 38-year-old intruder was stabbed in the upper body.

He was later found collapsed in nearby Further Green Road by paramedics from London Ambulance Service, who took him to a central London hospital where he died at 3.37am.