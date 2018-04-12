Police Try To Soothe Tensions Over Tributes To Hither Green Burglar At Spot Where He Was Killed

PA Wire/PA Images Friends and family of Henry Vincent who was killed whilst burgling a house in Hither Green, south east London last week, attach flowers to a fence where he died after they were earlier

Confrontations in Hither Green look set to continue after police urged people to “respect the wishes” of those leaving flowers in memory of a burglar near the house he broke into. Supporters of Richard Osborn-Brooks, who was arrested on suspicion of murdering Henry Vincent while defending his home last week before being released without charge, have removed scores of bouquets and balloons placed outside the 78-year-old’s home in south-east London. Chief Superintendent Simon Dobinson said he was “aware of the concerns that have been raised by residents regarding the floral tributes placed in Hither Green” but said residents should “respect the wishes” of those who choose to pay their respects in public.

PA Wire/PA Images One of the cards left for Henry Vincent at the scene

He said: “My officers have a responsibility to provide reassurance to local residents so they can go about their daily lives, while also respecting the wishes of family and friends to mark the loss of a loved one. “They are not there to safeguard or facilitate the laying of floral tributes; we are liaising with the local authority who are considering appropriate management of the floral tributes. “I do not want anyone to feel intimidated or that they are not being allowed to respond in a dignified way to a tragic death.

PA Wire/PA Images Henry Vincent

“We would urge members of the public to respect the wishes of those who choose to place flowers and other tributes in the area. “We would also request those placing tributes or visiting the area to behave in a responsible manner so as not to disrupt the local community. Dobinson said a small police presence would remain around South Park Crescent “to provide reassurance to the public”. He said no arrests have been made in connection with the tributes. Comedian John Bishop said the police allowing the tributes to be placed at the scene was “a disgrace”, calling Vincent “a sum [sic] bag who preyed on pensioners”. He tweeted “Tributes condone his actions and imagine how it makes Mr Osborn-Brooks feel. Disgusting!”

The police suggesting that the family of Henry Vincent should be allowed to place floral tributes opposite the house he tried to rob is a disgrace. He was a sum bag who preyed on pensioners. Tributes condone his actions and imagine how it makes Mr Osborn-Brooks feel. Disgusting! — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) April 12, 2018

On Wednesday, Iain Gordon, who said he was part of the Fair Society group, pulled down the flowers laid by Vincent’s family. The incident follows one on Tuesday evening where a hooded man ripped down half of the flowers and earlier incidents on Monday. Gordon, from Lewisham, tore down the remaining half just after 12.30pm, saying: “These people are scumbags, scumbags, scumbags.”

PA Wire/PA Images Iain Gordon pulls the flowers down from a fence opposite the house of Richard Osborn-Brooks