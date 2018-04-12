Police Try To Soothe Tensions Over Tributes To Hither Green Burglar At Spot Where He Was Killed

Confrontations in Hither Green look set to continue after police urged people to “respect the wishes” of those leaving flowers in memory of a burglar near the house he broke into.
Supporters of Richard Osborn-Brooks, who was arrested on suspicion of murdering Henry Vincent while defending his home last week before being released without charge, have removed scores of bouquets and balloons placed outside the 78-year-old’s home in south-east London.
Chief Superintendent Simon Dobinson said he was “aware of the concerns that have been raised by residents regarding the floral tributes placed in Hither Green” but said residents should “respect the wishes” of those who choose to pay their respects in public.
He said: “My officers have a responsibility to provide reassurance to local residents so they can go about their daily lives, while also respecting the wishes of family and friends to mark the loss of a loved one.
“They are not there to safeguard or facilitate the laying of floral tributes; we are liaising with the local authority who are considering appropriate management of the floral tributes.
“I do not want anyone to feel intimidated or that they are not being allowed to respond in a dignified way to a tragic death.
“We would urge members of the public to respect the wishes of those who choose to place flowers and other tributes in the area.
“We would also request those placing tributes or visiting the area to behave in a responsible manner so as not to disrupt the local community.
Dobinson said a small police presence would remain around South Park Crescent “to provide reassurance to the public”.
He said no arrests have been made in connection with the tributes.
Comedian John Bishop said the police allowing the tributes to be placed at the scene was “a disgrace”, calling Vincent “a sum [sic] bag who preyed on pensioners”.
He tweeted “Tributes condone his actions and imagine how it makes Mr Osborn-Brooks feel. Disgusting!”
On Wednesday, Iain Gordon, who said he was part of the Fair Society group, pulled down the flowers laid by Vincent’s family.
The incident follows one on Tuesday evening where a hooded man ripped down half of the flowers and earlier incidents on Monday.
Gordon, from Lewisham, tore down the remaining half just after 12.30pm, saying: “These people are scumbags, scumbags, scumbags.”
He added: “If you don’t know why I pulled the flowers down then you aren’t a human being.
“Would you go around allowing someone to stab your parents? Would you allow someone to come round with a screwdriver?
“And then be considered human beings?”
The incident is the fourth of its kind since the stabbing occurred.
The flower shrine was originally laid by Vincent’s family and friends on Monday and included hand-written cards from his children and aunt.
One read: “To my daddy, no words can describe the pain and heartache we are going through.
“These people won’t put us down. We love you dad. We miss you so much.”