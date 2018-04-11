Floral tributes to an intruder killed in south London have been taken down yet again as angry residents lashed out on Wednesday, calling the the make-shift shrine “inappropriate” and in “poor taste”.

Ian Gordon tore the latest lot of bouquets off the fence opposite the Hither Green home of Richard Osborn-Brooks, declaring: “We’ve had enough in this country of scumbags.”

The bouquets were left earlier today on South Park Crescent by the family of Henry Vincent who was fatally stabbed during a bungled burglary at the pensioner’s home last week.

They replaced earlier tributes taken down around 9.30pm Tuesday, shortly after two woman had arrived at the scene to reattach them.

The 37-year-old’s family has repeatedly tried to resurrect the shrine over the last few days, after it was twice taken down on Monday.

Osborn-Brooks, who was was arrested after Vincent’s death but later released without charge, has been hailed a hero by some locals for taking on the burglar and his accomplice, who police are still trying to trace.

It also sparked national debate around over home intrusion laws and led to thousands of pounds being raised to support the 78-year-old.