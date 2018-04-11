Floral tributes to an intruder killed in south London have been taken down yet again as angry residents lashed out on Wednesday, calling the the make-shift shrine “inappropriate” and in “poor taste”.
Ian Gordon tore the latest lot of bouquets off the fence opposite the Hither Green home of Richard Osborn-Brooks, declaring: “We’ve had enough in this country of scumbags.”
The bouquets were left earlier today on South Park Crescent by the family of Henry Vincent who was fatally stabbed during a bungled burglary at the pensioner’s home last week.
They replaced earlier tributes taken down around 9.30pm Tuesday, shortly after two woman had arrived at the scene to reattach them.
The 37-year-old’s family has repeatedly tried to resurrect the shrine over the last few days, after it was twice taken down on Monday.
Osborn-Brooks, who was was arrested after Vincent’s death but later released without charge, has been hailed a hero by some locals for taking on the burglar and his accomplice, who police are still trying to trace.
It also sparked national debate around over home intrusion laws and led to thousands of pounds being raised to support the 78-year-old.
The Met said Wednesday that it is keeping a “presence” in and around the Crescent to “provide reassurance to local residents”. A spokesperson added, however, that the location of the tributes is “not a matter for police”.
Mounted officers were seen patrolling the area on Tuesday.
HuffPost understands tensions would need to escalate into public disorder for police to get involved. Some reports suggest police have received a number of complaints.
On Wednesday the Evening Standard said the man responsible for the latest shrine removal denied destroying the first set of flowers on Monday, but said he felt angry that the tribute had been erected near Osborn-Brooks’ home.
“I do feel very strongly about this... I think it’s quite disrespectful actually,” the man, who declined to be named, was quoted as saying.
“I do [feel bad for Vincent’s family]. But I feel extra for Mr Osborn.”
When asked what he was going to do with the flowers, the man replied: “I’m just going to dump them somewhere... Where can I put them?”
After the man left the scene, the Evening Standard reported that a second man removed another bouquet of flowers.
On Wednesday morning Good Morning Britain host Eamonn Holmes called for the shrine to be removed to stop the standoff from continuing.
“The police should come along every day with some street cleaner, a bulldozer, whatever and lift it up and dump all this stuff every single day,” he said.
Speaking at the scene on Tuesday, a woman claiming to be Vincent’s aunt said the family will “never come back” if the bouquets are left intact.
Elvina Lee, who said she was Vincent’s first cousin, described the people removing the flowers as “scum”, and called Osborn-Brooks a “lowlife”.
“This is the best place for these flowers to be. I don’t know what’s wrong with these people … I think they’re scum,” she said at the scene on Tuesday.
Vincent, she said, “was like a brother to me, he loved his family and his three babies”.
“He wasn’t a murderer, he wasn’t a rapist, they’re putting (sic) him as a monster,” she added.
Vincent’s alleged accomplice, Billy Jeeves, 28, is still being sought over the failed burglary, Scotland Yard said.