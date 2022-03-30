Holby City Stars Past And Present Say Emotional Farewell To Show After Final Episode

The cast of Holby City BBC

Holby City stars past and present have said an emotional goodbye to the BBC medical drama, as it came to end after 23 years on Tuesday night.

The final episode saw the death of surgeon Jac Naylor, played by Rosie Marcel since 2005, following a long-running storyline about the effects of a brain tumour.

It also featured the reappearance of past characters including Ric Griffin (Hugh Quarshie) and Mo Effanga (Chizzy Akudolu), as Jac’s organs were donated to people around the country.

Actor Rosie Marcel ended the series with a poignant monologue about the NHS, before pictures of previous cast members flashed up on screen as the credits rolled.

After the show aired, Chizzy tweeted: “This is actually breaking my heart. Holby meant so much to so many people, including me. I’m in bits. Didn’t think it would affect me like this…”

She added: “Thank you Holby City for changing my life.”

This is actually breaking my heart. Holby meant so much to so many people, including me.

I’m in bits. Didn’t think it would affect me like this… #holbycity — Chizzy (@chizzyakudolu) March 29, 2022

Hugh Quarshie – the show’s longest-serving cast member, who appeared in Holby City between 2001 and 2020 – praised the drama for “going out gracefully” as he shared a review of the final episode.

Going out gracefully

‘This is what the NHS means to us’: Holby City bows out with touching finale https://t.co/vWw9aBcbV9 — Hugh Quarshie (@HughQuarshie) March 29, 2022

David Ames, who played consultant Dominic Copeland, said his heart was “bursting with sadness, love and pride” as the episode aired.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this incredible show. Thank you adopting me into the family. I will forever be grateful,” he said.

“Thank you all for watching us. And thank you to our NHS. It’s been an absolute honour.”

My heart is bursting with sadness, love and pride.

Thank you to everyone who helped make this incredible show. Thank you adopting me into the family. I will forever be grateful.

Thank you all for watching us.

And thank you to our NHS.

It’s been an absolute honour. https://t.co/BG8nRwsPHA — David Ames (@semadivad) March 29, 2022

Catherine Russell, who reprised her role as Serena Campbell, tweeted a series of photos from her time on the show, adding: “It really was like family.”

Meanwhile, Dawn Steele, who portrayed Ange Godard, tweeted: “Thank you, what an amazing job it was. So sad. What a message though – thank you NHS.”

If you were one of the many that loved @BBCHolbyCity here's a small photographic thread of my time there. It really was like family. #HolbyCityFinale https://t.co/Wp1s3BPc1H — Catherine Russell (@catherinerusse2) March 29, 2022

Don’t quite have the words yet. Thank you, what an amazing job it was. So sad. What a message though- thank you NHS #NHS @BBCHolbyCity #HolbyCityFinale https://t.co/HNYlnxT7QK — realdawnsteele (@Realdawnsteele) March 29, 2022

Lucinda Dryzek, who played Jac Naylor’s sister Jasmine Burrows, posted: “To all the Holby family, you really were the best. And you will be truly missed. And I’m so grateful to have been a part of it.”

To all the Holby Family,

You really were the best. And you will be truly missed. And I’m so grateful to have been a part of it.

#HolbyCity #HolbyCityFinale pic.twitter.com/p4UBv2BIFW — Lucinda Dryzek (@Littlelucyd) March 29, 2022

Belinda Owusu, who portrayed surgeon Nicky McKendrick, said: “Beyond grateful to have been a part of the magic.”

Former EastEnders star Davood Ghadami, who joined Holby last year as Eli Ebrahimi, said it was the “end of an era”.

He added: “I was just getting in the warm glow of the brilliant people who had been working on that show for all those years. They are the best in the business.

“Goodbye Holby City and thank you.”

Bye Holby.. Bye Darwin.. Bye Nicky.

Beyond grateful to have been a part of the magic. 💙💙@BBCHolbyCity #HolbyCityFinale pic.twitter.com/kUH2Hz6X47 — Belinda Owusu (@therealowusu) March 29, 2022

Tonight is the final @BBCHolbyCity ever. End of an era. I was just getting warm in the glow of the brilliant people who had been working on that show all those years. They are the best in the business. Goodbye Holby City and thank you 💙 #HolbyCityFinale — Davood Ghadami (@DavoodGhadami) March 29, 2022

Patsy Kensit, who played Faye Morton, tweeted a photo of herself in the show and said she was “so sad” it was ending: “I had an amazing four and a half years on the show and I loved it.”

Another former show regular Tina Hobley, who portrayed Chrissie Williams, also shared an image of herself in her nurse’s uniform on the show.

So sad Holby City ends tonight . I had an amazing four and a half years on the show and I loved it🥲 pic.twitter.com/zYW1Hc9eeD — Patsy Kensit (@patsy_kensit) March 29, 2022

Original cast member Jeremy Edwards, whose character was Danny Shaughnessy, praised the show’s creator Mal Young for having “the foresight to create such a groundbreaking show which became a hotbed for talent which will live on”.

Fellow original star Angela Griffin, who played Jasmine Hopkins, said she was “very emotional” watching the finale.

@malyoung @BBCHolbyCity I think the utmost respect should go to Mal Young who had the foresight to create such a groundbreaking show which became a hotbed for talent which will live on. #HolbyCityFinale — Jeremy Edwards. (@jqedwards) March 29, 2022

Very emotional watching @BBCHolbyCity — Angela Griffin (@Angela_Griffin) March 29, 2022

Holby City was conceived as a spin-off from Casualty, and debuted in 1999.

The episodes were set in the same hospital despite Casualty being filmed in Bristol, and later Cardiff, while Holby was shot in Elstree in Hertfordshire.

The BBC announced Holby would be ending last year in order to “reshape the BBC’s drama slate to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country”.

It stated that this was to help “make room for new opportunities” as part of the broadcaster’s “commitment to make more programmes across the UK”.