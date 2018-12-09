Holly Willoughy’s faces during the Bushtucker Trials on this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ have been an undoubted series highlight, but it turns out she had been saving her best reaction until last. The presenter was left squealing in terror as some runaway insects made a beeline for her during Sunday’s final.

ITV Holly Willoughby had another extreme reaction during the 'I'm A Celebrity' final

Holly became an unwitting participant in a BTT after Emily Atack was forced to endure having her faced in a bowl full of critters. After the trial ended and Emily was released, the army of insects fell to the jungle floor and began crawling around where Holly was stood with co-host Declan Donnelly. Given she isn’t exactly known for her love of creepy-crawlies, Holly completely freaked out, leaving Dec and Emily in hysterics.