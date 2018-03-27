Police suspect the murder of a Holocaust survivor in France was an anti-semitic hate crime, it has been confirmed.

Mireile Knoll, 85, was found dead with 11 stab wounds on Friday in her Paris apartment, which had also been set on fire.

On Tuesday a judge told two men arrested in connection with the crime that they are suspected of murder motivated by the victim’s “real or supposed adherence to a religion”.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has called on residents of the city to join her on a silent march on Wednesday in Knoll’s memory.

Knoll’s son, Daniel, told an Israeli TV programme that one of the suspects was his mother’s long-time neighbour who had recently come out of prison for a sex offence.

The suspect spent Friday at her the 85-year-old’s apartment sharing a drink, her son said.