Home Office's Decision To Detain Windrush Migrants Was A 'Total Violation Of Human Rights', Say MPs

The Home Office’s decision to detain two Windrush migrants was a “total violation of human rights” that left the victims traumatised and debilitated, MPs and peers have concluded.

In a damning report published on Friday, the Joint Committee on Human Rights accused the Home Office of systematic failures, slamming the department’s approach to Windrush cases as “shocking”.

The committee said that Home Office officials had not only disregarded evidence proving Paulette Wilson and Anthony Bryan had the right to be in the UK - repeatedly making “gross errors of judgement” - but had given “no credible explanation” as to why they were locked up.

Meanwhile, almost nothing had been done to discipline agents involved in the cases.

Wilson and Bryan - who both came to the UK from Jamaica as children in the 1960s - told the committee how they were each detained twice by the Home Office, despite supplying agents with evidence proving they were in the country legally.

Speaking to Sky News in April, Bryan described being locked up as “terrifying”.

“There are a lot of fights, and people fought over nothing because they have nothing to do and so much anxiety about what might happen to them,” he said.

“You’re locked up around people in authority, who at any time can put you in handcuffs and put you on a plane… When you’re locked up but you don’t have a sentence and you’re not being punished, it’s hard to keep your sanity.”