'Heartbreaking': 131,000 Children Will Be Homeless This Christmas

Ministers face calls to take urgent action on child homelessness this Christmas as staggering new estimates were revealed.

The housing charity Shelter says there will be 131,269 homeless children in the UK this Christmas, of whom 9,500 will spend December 25 in a hostel or B&B.

Gary Beales, director of campaigns, said “the impact of the housing crisis will be felt across a generation” with as one in every 103 children now homeless.

“The number of children hidden away in hostels and B&Bs is enough to make anyone’s heart sink,” he said. “These are not places for children.

“We hear about cold, damp - even rats. Young children are sharing beds with multiple family members, trying to play in dirty public corridors, and having to leave their block in the middle of the night to use the bathroom.”

Shelter urged the public to support its Christmas appeal which aims to provide families with “the vital helpline advice and services they need in order to keep their homes over the festive period”.

London ranked highest for the number of homeless children, which has nearly doubled in the last five years, Shelter’s analysis showed.

The borough of Westminster was listed as the worst-affected area in the UK, where one in 11 children are homeless, the charity said.

James Murray, deputy mayor for housing in London, said: “It is shameful that the Government has allowed homelessness to rise to these levels and it is heart-breaking that so many children are suffering the consequences.”

He said London Mayor Sadiq Khan was helping councils to build 10,000 council homes over the next four years.