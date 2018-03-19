Rough sleepers who have been forced to leave a disused central London building they took over nearly three weeks ago are being left with “nowhere to go” and “no support”, volunteers have said. As rough sleepers and volunteers moved sleeping bags, blankets and possessions out of Sofia House on Great Portland Street on Monday morning, there was growing concern that homeless people will end up back on London’s streets. “We’re now having to be asked by everyone ‘where can we go next?’ ‘What’s the next move?’ And not being able to say to them, ‘there’s a warm place for you to go’ is absolutely heartbreaking,” volunteer Leila told HuffPost UK.

Huffpost UK Brendon Crozier has been homeless for four years and was staying in Sofia House

On March 1 activists established the makeshift shelter as the so-called Beast from the East hit the UK. Organisers say up to 200 rough sleepers arrived each night at the facility, which has been dubbed the Sofia Solidarity Centre (SCC). Last week the London County Court approved the building’s owner, W1 Developments, a summary application for possession. The order meant that activists had to leave the four-storey property by midday on Monday - as temperatures reached just 3C in the capital. Volunteers told HuffPost that 210 rough sleepers had stayed at the shelter on Sunday night. Brendon Crozier, 21, started sleeping rough four years ago. He said that he sought refuge at the centre as soon as he heard about it a week ago, describing the shelter as a “relief”. “At the end of the day, there’s innocent lives being chucked out onto the street,” he said. “The weather conditions are getting bad again, people can die through this weather and what are the government doing about it? Nothing. “They are quite happy to let this happen, and the courts let this happen.” Following the court’s decision last week London mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement saying his office had spoken to Westminster Council to ensure “help is at hand” for those needing help. Yet many of the activists and homeless people vacating the shelter today were angry at City Hall for an alleged lack of support being offered to help rough sleepers.

HuffPost UK Leila, a volunteer at the Sofia Solidarity Centre, has asked where the mayor of London is.