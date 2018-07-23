PA Wire/PA Images File photo of a homeless person sleeping rough in Windsor, Berks.

More than half of all homeless families in England are in work, shocking new figures show today, highlighting a trend which campaigners say demonstrates the increasing hardship caused by the housing crisis. Freedom of information requests submitted by the homeless charity Shelter revealed 55% of those living in temporary accommodation, or 33,000 families, were employed. The charity found this was an increase of 73% since 2013, and it said losing a tenancy had become the single biggest cause of homelessness in the country, accounting for 27% of all households considered homeless last year. Mary Smith, 47, became homeless after being evicted by her landlord and lives in temporary accommodation in Watford with her three sons.

Despite working full time in a shoe shop, Mary says she still can’t afford to rent privately in the area. “I was brought up by a very proud Irish woman, and taught that you don’t discuss things like your finances - so letting my colleagues at work know what’s happening is very hard,” Mary said. “Luckily, I have an understanding manager now, but I nearly lost my job when I first became homeless because the transport links from my hostel were so bad. “I’m not hopeful for our future. I think it’s going to be this constant, vicious circle of moving from temporary place to temporary place, when all my family want is to settle down. We don’t want a palace, we just want a place that we can call home.” The figures come as a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary explores the issue on Monday night.