What Should You Do If Someone Breaks In To Your House? Here’s What The Police Say

This week a pensioner was arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died during an attempted burglary of the 78-year-old’s home. Police confirmed that an intruder, aged 37, had died following an altercation with the homeowner, named as Richard Osborn-Brooks.

The incident has raised questions about what people should do when they discover burglars in their home – and what rights they have when confronting them. The pensioners neighbours have been quick to come to his defence, arguing that he should not be punished for protecting his home.

The law gives people the right to use force in their own defence if it is not “grossly disproportionate”, but does not spell out specifically what this is. The Metropolitan Police does not issue advice on this topic, but other forces and authorities do.

Hertfordshire Constabulary tells people it is “generally best not to challenge an intruder”, to dial 999 if you can reach a phone safely and to “keep calm and do not take any unnecessary risks”.

It also advises people to dial 999 if they believe someone is outside trying to get inside, rather than go out to confront them.

“If the criminal complains that you have used unreasonable force, the police must investigate,” the force warns.

The official Government advice says people can defend themselves “in the heat of the moment” using an object as a weapon or tackle people who are trying to flee.”

“You don’t have to wait to be attacked to defend yourself, however you could face prosecution if you keep attacking “even if you’re no longer in danger,” it adds.