Jason Cairnduff / Reuters Mexican fans were accused of homophobic chanting during the country's World Cup match against Germany last week

Homophobic chanting at football matches could be made illegal as part of a campaign to make the sport “truly open to everyone”.

In a joint effort, former Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas and Tory MP Damian Collins are seeking to extend the 1991 Football Offences Act - which already bans indecent and “racialist” chanting - to outlaw chants and indecent gestures which reference sexual orientation or gender identity.

The draft bill will be launched in Westminster on Monday, with the chair of the FA’s inclusion advisory board calling it “valuable action for the government to take”.

It comes after Fifa fined the Mexican Football Federation 10,000 Swiss francs for singing homophobic chants during Mexico’s World Cup match with Germany last week.

Collins - who chairs the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee - told HuffPost UK it is “wrong” that homophobic abuse is not treated in the same way as racist abuse under current laws.