Honda Set To Announce Swindon Plant Closure Putting 3,500 Jobs At Risk – Reports

Japanese car giant Honda is expected to announce the end of manufacturing at its Swindon plant, putting 3,500 jobs at risk, multiple reports said.

Sky News reported that Honda bosses were expected to make an announcement on Tuesday regarding plans to close down the Wiltshire factory in 2022.

The BBC added that unnamed sources said the company would retain a corporate headquarters in Berkshire.

A Honda UK spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “Honda will not be providing any further comment at this stage.”

