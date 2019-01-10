Jaguar Land Rover To Cut 5,000 Jobs Amid Brexit Concerns – Report

Car giant Jaguar Land Rover will cut thousands of jobs amid concerns over Brexit, falling sales in China and a drop in demand for diesel cars, according to reports.

The luxury carmaker employs 44,000 workers in the UK at sites in Halewood on Merseyside and Solihull, Castle Bromwich and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

Some 5,000 jobs will be cut, mainly in management, marketing and administrative roles, the BBC reported.

There were reports last year that thousands of jobs could be axed as part of a £2.5 billion savings plan amid falling sales in China and a drop in demand for diesel cars, but the figure was not confirmed.

The firm, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata, cut 1,000 temporary contract workers at its plant in Solihull in 2017.

Thursday’s announcement is expected to include details of sales for 2018, the business outlook for this year, an update on cost savings and planned investment in UK plants.

But elsewhere in the motoring world there was positive news – the boss of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said the brand belongs to Britain and will not move manufacturing elsewhere after Brexit.

The statement came as the company unveils record sales figures.

Earlier this month it was reported UK new car sales in 2018 fell at their fastest rate since the global financial crisis a decade ago, hit by the collapse in demand for diesel, as the industry body warned of the existential threat to the sector posed by Brexit.

Registrations dropped 6.8 percent last year to 2.37 million vehicles, the largest fall since sales nosedived 11.3 percent in 2008, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed.

A nearly 30 percent drop in demand for diesel was the most significant factor in the decline. Diesel has been pummelled since the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal of 2015, prompting a crackdown and higher levies, Reuters reports.

But the industry also warned that Britain's departure from the European Union due at the end of March risks the future of a sector which employs over 850,000 people and has been one of Britain's few manufacturing success stories since the 1980s.

"It's still hard to see any upside to Brexit," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

Chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos told reporters the idea of moving the car maker abroad was a “complete no-go for me”.

“Rolls-Royce belongs to Britain,” he said.

“We are committed to Britain. Rolls-Royce is part of what I would call the British industrial crown jewels.

“It is an in-built brand promise even for our customers worldwide to be proudly built in Goodwood.”