Hosepipe Ban In The North Of England Called Off Due To Recent Rainfall

A hosepipe ban which would have affected seven million people in the north west of England has been called off.

Water supplier United Utilities announced on Thursday that it had called off the planned hosepipe ban, due to start on Sunday, because “recent rainfall has gone some way to helping with water supplies”.

The water company also said the slightly cooler temperatures had eased demand, helped along by customers’ own water-saving efforts.

Water Services Director, Martin Padley, thanked people for their help in recent weeks and said leakage teams had also been working 24 hours a day to find and repair as many leaks as possible.