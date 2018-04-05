A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teenagers were stabbed in east London on Thursday evening, Scotland Yard said. The pair, who are both aged 15, were rushed to hospital following the incident on Grove Road in Mile End. Their condition is unknown, officers added. A third youth was also taken to hospital for treatment of “minor injuries”.

Three youths taken to hospital following stabbing in Grove Road, E3. One is being treated for minor injuries. We await an update on the condition of the other two who are both aged 15. One male arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Roads have reopended in the area. — Tower Hamlets - Central East BCU (@MPSTowerHam) April 5, 2018

London Ambulance Service said it was called to Grove Road shortly after 6pm and treated three patients at the scene. London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched. “We sent multiple resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic, with the first of our medics arriving in just over six minutes,” a spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said. “We treated three patients at the scene, and have taken two to hospital as a priority. We remain at the scene.”

Just walked past an incident on the corner of Roman Road near Mile End. Young boy, looked to be no younger than 15. pic.twitter.com/DCAAYFyojD — Oisin Bickley (@OisinBickley) April 5, 2018