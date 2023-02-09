Lifeshoppingsex and relationships friendship

How To Host The Perfect Valentine’s Night At Home – Whether It’s With Your Date Or Your Mate

All the accessories and activities you’ll need for a fun-filled February 14.

This February, we're all about celebrate love from the comfort of our homes!
’Tis the season of love — but with money particularly tight post-Christmas, it’s no surprise that many of us are looking to celebrate from home, while still making the day feel special.

Whether you’re gearing up for a night with your gaggle of gals, hosting dinner and drinks for some of your closest friends, or you’re simply looking to do something extra special for your partner this February 14, this selection of ideas should hopefully leave you feeling inspired.

1
Amazon
Bring some crafty fun to a Valentine’s date night with this clay and candle making kit
Fancy turning off Netflix and doing an activity together? In this kit, you’ll find everything needed to create two unique air dry clay candle pots, soy wax and peony rose fragrance oil for pouring your candles, and step-by-step instructions that’ll guide you through the whole process.
£50 from Amazon
2
John Lewis & Partners
Set the mood for a girly slumber party with these stylish pyjamas
If you’re doing a big Galentine's Day night in, then it’s only right that your pyjamas are in-keeping with the theme. With their subtle heart pattern and cute contrasting piping, and super cosy cotton material, this sweet grey set is a great choice.
£42 from John Lewis & Partners
3
Amazon
And stock up on face masks for the ultimate pamper night
Alongside lots of sweets and wine, I feel like face masks are an essential addition to any Galentine’s gathering. In this selection pack of top-rated Garnier sheet masks, you’ll get three face masks, and two eye masks — with different options for every skin type and concern.
£9.60 from Amazon
4
Dunelm
Dress the dinner table with this beautiful faux garland for date night
Perfecting your tablescape is key if you’re hosting an elegant home-cooked dinner for your significant other. So, to make it extra special, lay out a tablecloth, add pretty placemats, and make this gorgeous artificial gypsophila garland the centrepiece.
£30 from Dunelm
5
Not On The High Street
And snack on popcorn from these retro holders while you watch movies
Keeping it more casual? Organise the perfect movie night by bringing the duvet onto the sofa, dimming the lights, enjoying your favourite takeaway, and then serving up popcorn in this pair of retro-style hard plastic holders.
£19.95 from Not On The High Street
6
The Range
And snuggle up in this on-theme oversized blanket hoodie
Cosiness is key for a movie night, and you can bet that this sherpa-lined hooded blanket will help you stay warm. It comes in both blush pink and dark grey, and boasts a simple heart-shaped pattern that feels bang on-theme for February 14.
£17.99 from The Range
7
Amazon
Bring out this hilarious card game if you’re hosting an evening with other couples
Perfect for a double or triple date, this clever card game will have each couple answering questions about their significant other, in order to decide which pair know each other the best. Great fun, it’s a brilliant choice for a Valentine’s Day game night.
£21.90 from Amazon
8
Oliver Bonas
And serve up nibbles and snacks in this set of three on-theme bowls
With their unique blend of peach and fuchsia glazes, and gorgeous hand-formed shapes, you can bet that you’ll use this trio of nesting heart-shaped bowls well beyond Valentine’s Day.
£37.50 from Oliver Bonas
9
Not On The High Street
Enjoy this sophisticated personalised cocktail set with your significant other
As a little treat for your partner, buy them this personalised cocktail bottle that comes with two gorgeous glasses, and an easy-to-follow recipe guide. There are seven delicious cocktails for you to choose from, and the label of the bottle will include your very own message.
£34.99 from Not On The High Street
10
Amazon
Lay these flickering LED tea lights around to add to the romantic ambience
Real candles are gorgeous, but they can be quite the hazard if you’ve got a lot of people in one room — so go for these realistic LED tea lights instead. Best of all, all 24 tea lights come with batteries fully installed, and will provide over 120 hours of gorgeous flickering light.
£16.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Enjoy an intimate evening of deliciously gooey fondue and lots of wine
There’s something about fondue that just feels super fancy and decadent! The perfect table centrepiece for a dinner party, it can be used to enjoy either gooey cheese, or melted chocolate.
£44.99 from Amazon
12
Amazon
Play this cheeky board game with your partner if you fancy turning up the heat
If you’re keen to get a bit kinky with your significant other this Valentine’s Day, then may I suggest checking out this bestselling roleplay board game? Perfect for setting the mood, it’ll encourage you to explore one another’s fantasies and desires together, let go of any inhibitions, and fully reconnect on both a sexual and emotional level.
£29.95 from Amazon
13
Amazon
Set a spa-like mood with this electronic aromatherapy diffuser
Curate the perfect atmosphere by filling this contemporary electronic diffuser with essential oil blends of jasmine, rose, or ylang-ylang, that will really add to the romantic energy.
£28.99 from Amazon
14
Not On The High Street
Swap the standard ice cubes for these seasonal heart-shaped ones
Add a little extra love to your drinks this Valentine’s Day by ditching the boring mould for this heart-shaped silicone one. To go one step further, pop edible glitter in with the water, and you’ll end up with sparkly ice.
£12.75 from Not On The High Street
15
Amazon
Organise a ‘sip and paint’ session for your pals — or even just your partner
Easy to recreate yourself, a typical ‘sip and paint’ session typically involves drinking copious amounts of booze while everyone paints their very own mini canvas. Make ‘love’ the artistic theme, grab some paints, and enjoy a crafty evening.
£3.49 from Amazon
16
Amazon
And nab this Prosecco bumper pack so you’re fully stocked up on bubbles
Making sure you've got enough to drink is a crucial element of the evening — especially if you’re hosting a group of pals. So, be prepared by nabbing this crate of six bottles of Prosecco in advance.
£48.39 from Amazon
