People Are Just Realising This 'Incredible' Mean Girls Reference In Netflix's Hot Frosty

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams in the classic teen movie Mean Girls Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

If you’ve already watched Netflix’s hit festive movie Hot Frosty, you’re probably aware that the lead character is played by Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert.

But you might have missed that the film ends with a nod to the hit 2004 teen movie.

Hot Frosty began streaming last week, telling the story of a young widow whose life is turned upside down when she inadvertently brings a snowman to life with the aid of a magic scarf, only to find herself falling in love with him.

Despite the rather ridiculous premise, the film briefly held a 100% rating on the reviews site Rotten Tomatoes (which has since fallen to a still-enviable 86% critical score), and also proved popular with viewers, shooting to the top of Netflix’s most-watched movies list last week.

Dustin Milligan and Lacey Chabert in Netflix's Hot Frosty Netflix

Towards the end of the film, Lacey’s character walks into her living room and puts on a movie for her new snowman pal.

“That is so funny,” she then remarks. “That looks just like a girl I went to high school with.”

And if you’re wondering, the film in question just happens to be another Netflix Christmas movie, Falling For Christmas – which stars Lacey’s Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan in the lead role.

Given Mean Girls’ enduring popularity despite being released two decades ago, the joke went down a storm with viewers:

Hot Frosty breaking the fourth wall for a Mean Girls reference is hilarious — Big Tuna (@x_t_ina) November 20, 2024

Best line from Hot Frosty:

Lacey Chabert looking at Lindsay Lohan on screen in another Netflix Christmas movie: "That looks like a girl I went to high school with" pic.twitter.com/6YpYo6XnwT — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) November 17, 2024

A subtle Mean Girls reference in Hot Frosty, incredible — Will 🎥 (@WillBeSeated) November 17, 2024

Lots of folks have clocked the “girl from high school” reference in Hot Frosty, but anyone notice the opening song is Jingle Bell Rock? pic.twitter.com/uTnwH78yHf — ✨Gust | The Knotty Trotter (@GustBeaufort) November 20, 2024

Gretchen Wieners starting in all the Netflix Christmas movies is so fetch. The mean girls reference on hot frosty was cute — kiwi head (@iH8Meccavellii) November 19, 2024

I was just watching the Hot Frosty trailer and was like “Where is the Mean Girls reference” and then at the end boom pic.twitter.com/XfBwKuQ5RD — When Batmen Fly (@whenbatmenfly) November 18, 2024

THE MEAN GIRLS REFERENCES IN HOT FROSTY 😭 — A • currently 🧹 (@zhangyi1217) November 18, 2024

Hot Frosty in the Mean Girls Multi-Verse as well as the Christmas On The Square Multi-Verse…..cant wait to give it 5 stars on Letterboxd https://t.co/GbmhoQWddE — nicholas chavez butt plug (@thedaphnewyork) November 20, 2024

Everybody go watch hot frosty its like what if frosty the snowman was jacked and respected women and also theres a mean girls reference — dr gordon save me 💕🏳️⚧️ (@stanheightcoded) November 19, 2024