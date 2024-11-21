People Are Just Realising This 'Incredible' Mean Girls Reference In Netflix's Hot Frosty

If you’ve already watched Netflix’s hit festive movie Hot Frosty, you’re probably aware that the lead character is played by Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert.
But you might have missed that the film ends with a nod to the hit 2004 teen movie.
Hot Frosty began streaming last week, telling the story of a young widow whose life is turned upside down when she inadvertently brings a snowman to life with the aid of a magic scarf, only to find herself falling in love with him.
Despite the rather ridiculous premise, the film briefly held a 100% rating on the reviews site Rotten Tomatoes (which has since fallen to a still-enviable 86% critical score), and also proved popular with viewers, shooting to the top of Netflix’s most-watched movies list last week.
Towards the end of the film, Lacey’s character walks into her living room and puts on a movie for her new snowman pal.
“That is so funny,” she then remarks. “That looks just like a girl I went to high school with.”
And if you’re wondering, the film in question just happens to be another Netflix Christmas movie, Falling For Christmas – which stars Lacey’s Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan in the lead role.
Given Mean Girls’ enduring popularity despite being released two decades ago, the joke went down a storm with viewers:
Lindsay is due to star in another original Netflix Christmas movie, joining Wicked’s Kristen Chenoweth and Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding in Our Little Secret.
Netflix has also got a host of other Christmas originals still to come this year – not least a festive special starring woman of the hour Sabrina Carpenter.