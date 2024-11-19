These Are The Incredible Guest Stars Joining Sabrina Carpenter In Her Netflix Christmas Special

Sabrina Carpenter: A Nonsense Christmas debuts on Netflix next month Netflix

And she won’t be doing it on her own.

Next month, the Espresso singer is due to unveil her first ever festive special, A Nonsense Christmas, on Netflix – with the A-list cast having now been announced.

Advertisement

In a teaser shared on Tuesday morning, the streaming platform revealed that A Nonsense Christmas will feature Christmas duets with Shania Twain, Tyla, Kali Uchis and fellow chart-topper Chappell Roan.

Yes, people, that Sabrina x Chappell duet we’ve all been praying for the past year is now mere weeks away.

The snippet also revealed that Sabrina will be joined in her Yuletide special by Emmy winner Quinta Brunson, model Cara Delevingne and comedian Megan Stalter, among others.

Watch the teaser for yourself below:

Advertisement

Sabrina told Tudum: “The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show – infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

A Nonsense Christmas draws its name from the written festive version of Sabrina’s hit Nonsense, which she premiered on her EP Fruitcake at the end of last year.

Sabrina Carpenter: A Nonsense Christmas is due to premiere on Netflix on Saturday 7 December at 2am UK time.

Other star guests appearing alongside Sabrina in the special include Lord Of The Rings star Sean Astin, Booksmart actor and skateboarder Nico Hiraga, SNL alum Kyle Mooney, comedy performer Jillian Bell and Hacks’ Owen Thiele.